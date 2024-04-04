Las Vegas teacher hopes her story from substitute to full-time teacher encourages others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teacher shortage problem in Clark County has not been an easy fix.

But one Dearing Elementary School teacher believes the University of Nevada, Las Vegas paraprofessionals pathway project could be the key to unlocking successful recruitment and retainment at Clark County School District.

Jeanette Sanjurjo was a long-term substitute teacher who said the program at UNLV made the difference for her.

"It was the best experience," Sanjurjo said. "So how do you work, go to school and pay tuition?"

The program allows school support staff to work and earn a degree in education in just a year.

"Everyone who's interested in education, I tell them do it," Sanjurjo said. "You come out debt free."

On Thursday, U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Dearing Elementary to talk about how apprenticeship programs, like the one at UNLV, are making a difference across the country.

"When I came here a few years ago, we had very few states engaging in creative thinking the way Nevada was doing it," Cardona said. "Now, we have 33 states that have apprenticeship models."

On Wednesday, the Department of Education also announced nearly $200 million from the Department of Labor will support registered apprenticeships, which include K-12 as a priority occupation.

"Registered apprenticeship programs are one way to pull from all communities to get these good jobs," Su said. "Because COVID was so difficult for many professions, but certainly for this one, we're seeing a need to focus on retention and a need to focus on on recruitment."

UNLV College of Education communications coordinator Kelsey Claus said there have already been at least 160 people graduate from the university's paraprofessionals pathway project, with more than 90% currently working as a full-time CCSD teacher.

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisses believes programs like the pathway project will keep teachers in our valley.

"I think we'll not only be able to recruit them but retain them because this is the community they live in," Neisses said. "More importantly, they'll teach in the communities they live in."

Claus said the application for the fifth cohort of the program opened Monday. Click HERE if you are interested.