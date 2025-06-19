Las Vegas talent to be featured in PlayStation NBA Creator Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A star-studded basketball game is returning to Las Vegas — featuring local talent in the mix.

The PlayStation NBA Creator Cup, an event that “highlights the NBA’s commitment to blending traditional basketball with digital innovation, creating unique opportunities for fans to engage with the game in new ways,” will kick off in July, according to organizers.

Participants will range from “former collegiate athletes and Harlem Globetrotters alumni to Guinness World Record holders and social media phenoms,” promising a spectacular competition environment for spectators, according to organizers.

The lineup is set to include:

NBA

SypherPK

Cam Wilder

Kris London

D’Aydrian Harding

Carson Roney

Bree Green

and Las Vegas’ own, YPK Raye

According to organizers, local YPK Raye is no stranger to the event.

“Participating in the PlayStation NBA Creator Cup in Las Vegas is always a highlight of my summer. Bringing this energy to my hometown makes it even more meaningful, plus it’s a family-friendly event and a unique way for fans to connect with the creators they watch every day.” — YPK Raye

Fans of all ages can catch YPK Raye and other competitors play from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at The Pavilion at UNLV on July 9, or online via livestream on YouTube and the NBA app. Click here for ticket information.