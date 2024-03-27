Las Vegas student one of two from Nevada heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

NEVADA (KTNV) — A Las Vegas student will compete in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Bella-Clair Nguyen, an eight grader from St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, became one of the champions of the Nevada State Spelling Bee over the weekend. She will be joined by Arabella Mendoza, a sixth grader from Bethlehem Luthern School in Carson City, to represent the Silver State in the national competition.

“These exceptional spellers impressed our bee teams with their excellent spirit of competition, and tremendous camaraderie in Nevada’s two regional final bees,” said Melinda Brown Director of the Nevada State Spelling Bee.

How The National Spelling Bee Came To Be

The Scripps National Spelling Beer will be held near Washington, D.C., with the semifinals taking place on 29 and the finals on May 30, which will be broadcast on ION.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company.