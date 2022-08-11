Las Vegas student arrested for BB gun at Sierra Vista High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas high school student has been arrested after Clark County School District Police Department officers recovered a BB gun at Sierra Vista High School.

According to Sierra Vista High School Principal Jessica Lovell, CCSD school administration received a report of a student in possession of a weapon prompting an investigation from CCSD Police Department officers.

CCSD Police Department officers investigated and arrested a minor after recovering a BB gun.

Interested parties can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or through the website at safevoicenv.org.