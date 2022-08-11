Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas student arrested for BB gun at Sierra Vista High School

CCSD sign
Steve Smallwood
CCSD sign
Posted at 4:41 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 19:43:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One Las Vegas high school student has been arrested after Clark County School District Police Department officers recovered a BB gun at Sierra Vista High School.

According to Sierra Vista High School Principal Jessica Lovell, CCSD school administration received a report of a student in possession of a weapon prompting an investigation from CCSD Police Department officers.

CCSD Police Department officers investigated and arrested a minor after recovering a BB gun.

Interested parties can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or through the website at safevoicenv.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH