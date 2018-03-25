Las Vegas Strip to go dark for Earth Hour on Saturday

Bryce Riley
6:13 PM, Mar 24, 2018

The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip will go dark on Saturday to recognize Earth Hour, which is the world's largest movement in support of fighting climate change.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 26: A view of the Las Vegas Strip seen during Earth Hour from the House of Blues Foundation Room inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino March 26, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos in Las Vegas turned off marquees and non-essential exterior lighting to participate in Earth Hour, a global initiative by the World Wildlife Fund to focus attention on the threat of climate change.

Many properties will turn off all non-essential exterior lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The High Roller observation wheel will also be lit blue during that time.

Other participating landmarks around the globe include the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Acropolis, Big Ben, the Colosseum, Sydney Opera House, Taipei 101 and the Eiffel Tower.

The World Wildlife Fund, who organized the event, also encourages residents to switch off their lights for one hour in support of the fight against climate change.

