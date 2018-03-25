LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip will go dark on Saturday to recognize Earth Hour, which is the world's largest movement in support of fighting climate change.

Many properties will turn off all non-essential exterior lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The High Roller observation wheel will also be lit blue during that time.

Other participating landmarks around the globe include the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Acropolis, Big Ben, the Colosseum, Sydney Opera House, Taipei 101 and the Eiffel Tower.

The World Wildlife Fund, who organized the event, also encourages residents to switch off their lights for one hour in support of the fight against climate change.