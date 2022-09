LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2022, active firefighters, police, EMT, and military personnel will climb 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT Hotel Casino & SkyPod’s tower.

According to a press release Las Vegas firefighters will climb in full gear and every participant will wear a lanyard with a photo of one of the fallen firefighters to represent firefighters whose lives were lost.

The tower climb begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.