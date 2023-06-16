Las Vegas skate technician seeing big demand as valley's hockey interest grows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More and more people are picking up hockey sticks and ice skates in the Las Vegas Valley, thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Skate technician and Fiesta Hockey Pro Shop owner Kyle Curry said he's been seeing a big demand because of this.

"This is hockey town now," said Curry. "You can count on me living on that sharpener for 3 hours a day."

From sharpening skates to mounting and fitting boots, Curry specializes in everything hockey and figure skating. These days when it gets busy, skaters can wait up to an hour to get their skates sharpened. He even designates Thursdays for appointment-only days.

But more than a decade ago, his business looked much different.

"If you look at 2013 numbers, they're almost laughable like how do you even survive doing this?" said Curry. "I was working as a spa attendant. And then I'd shoot over here after my 5 a.m. to 1p.m. shift. My favorite short story is before the Vegas Golden Knights came to town, I was playing a blackjack table with my dad and the dealer asked me what I do for a living. I said I own a hockey pro shop and he's like 'that doesn't sound very lucrative.'"

Curry said his passion back then has now become his full-time career.

"I'm seeing new kids every single day," said Curry. "I just helped a kid lace his skates for the very first time."

There's an art to his craft and it's important for both hockey players and figure skaters to have their skates professionally sharpened.

"You don't want uneven edges. You don't want dull edges," said Curry. "You want to have someone who looks at them and know what to do with them."

Local hockey player Chris Osborn has been taking his skates to Curry for the last 10 years.

"He's one of the best sharpeners," said Osborn. "Only guy I bring my skates to. You can immediately tell when you get a sharpening from another establishment, you get a bit of a different feel as soon as you get on the ice."

Now that the Knights have clinched the Stanley Cup, Curry expects more demand and he's thankful for the community for supporting him.

"Everyone loves this town and everyone loves this team," said Curry. "As long as I continue to do things right I think it's just going to continue to grow. I think it really comes down to people believing in what I do. It helps keep my passion alive."