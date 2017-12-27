Las Vegas shoppers busy returning gifts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Shopping malls across the valley are filled with people checking out the post-holiday sales and returning gifts.

Town Square was one of the many Las Vegas shopping centers packed with folks Tuesday.

Shoppers finding major markdowns, some up to 75 percent off.

But the sales aren’t the only thing folks are at malls for; the day after Christmas is notorious for returns.

Over the new few days, about 90 million dollars worth of gifts will be returned, according to experts.

That’s an estimated quarter of all returns for the entire year.

Experts say along with bringing your patience to make returns.

“You have to play on your phone or do something to get your mind off of that"

Experts also say to make sure you have your receipt, as returns without them at major retailers simply tun into tore credit with no money back to the returner.

“Some stores are okay and some of them give you a hard time and that's what's frustrating,” said one shopper.

Experts also suggest if you’ve received a holiday gift that you plan on returning, you can use an app like ShopSavvy to find where the item was purchased.