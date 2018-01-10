Las Vegas police SWAT facility at 1 October site being discussed

A portion of the site of the 1 October shooting may be used to create a facility for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team.

According to MGM Resorts International, the company has had preliminary discussions with Las Vegas police on using a portion of The Village site -- where the Route 91 Harvest Festival was held -- for the SWAT team.

MGM noted "the discussions are in the conceptual stages and no final decisions have been made as to the future use of the entirety of the property."

MGM's statement concludes, "However, consistent with our history of working collaboratively with law enforcement, utilizing a portion of The Village site for law enforcement is one option we are exploring with Metro."

The site is located on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard across from Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.