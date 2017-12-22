FBI says it is not ready to release mass shooting report

The FBI says it will not release its report on the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas until late next year.

Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they have interviewed more than 400 people connected to the event that claimed 58 lives during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Rouse says that at this time, the FBI does not believe a specific ideology was the motive for the shooting. He also said that there is still no evidence that Stephen Paddock had any help from anyone.

The FBI also said that it will not be providing the public an update until the report is released, which will probably be around October of 2018.