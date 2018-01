Surviving family members and victims of the 1 October shooting can now submit a claim for money from the Las Vegas victims fund.

Claims will be accepted until midnight Jan. 31 and you can sign up by CLICKING HERE.

The 1 October fund now stands at $22 million in donations. The funds will be distributed to the families of those killed, victims who were hospitalized and victims treated at the scene.

The money will be distributed starting March 5.