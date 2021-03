LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are asking for input on a memorial to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEY

Thousands of people are pitching ideas for a permanent memorial. Officials have posted an online questionnaire, which is open until Sunday.

The committee wants ideas on a location, size, design and funding for the memorial.

60 people died and more than 400 others were wounded as a result of the shooting in 2017.