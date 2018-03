If you left an item for the 1 October memorials at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, the Clark County Museum wants to hear your story.

The museum wrote in a Facebook post that they're trying to collect the stories behind the items so that they can "record and preserve the community's reaction" to the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Those who left an item and wish to share their story may do so by completing the online form here.