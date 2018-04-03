City of Las Vegas finalist for social media award for 1 October response

The city of Las Vegas has been selected as a finalist for a national social media award after the 1 October tragedy.

It was selected for a Government Social Media Golden Post Award in the category of “Social Media Crisis Communications” for how it shared information with the public.

The fourth annual Golden Post Awards is exclusively designed to honor outstanding use of social media by local and state government agencies in the United States. Winners are revealed during the Government Social Media Conference awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 25, Denver, Colorado.

During the Oct. 1, 2017 tragedy on the Strip, the city of Las Vegas’ social media accounts were one of the primary places people visited for information about the incident. The city of Las Vegas saw an unprecedented level of messages and comments to its social network during the first two weeks in October.