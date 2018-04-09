Dozens of people came together on Sunday as butterflies were released to honor the victims of the 1 October shooting.

The event happened at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. The butterfly release was followed by a performance by country music star Collin Raye.

Organizers from the Academy of Country Music, alongside survivors in attendance, say that events like these help them cope with the tragedy.

"We hope that folks, as difficult as the situation [is] that they've been through, that they're now seeing that life can move on," said Pete Fisher from the Academy of Country Music.

"It shows how united we are and how we aren't going to let evil control us," added 1 October survivor Shawna Bartlett.

The event was organized by Nathan Adelson Hospice, which is the largest nonprofit hospice organization in the valley.