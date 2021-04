LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1 October Memorial Committee discussed fundraising options for the memorial on Wednesday.

Lonny Zimmerman says the committee cannot solicit donations but they can receive donations.

"The best way to understand it and what we tell the staff is we can provide information if asked, but we have to be very, very careful about how we present it. So, it's best not to bring up contributions as a board member or as a staff."

The committee decided to meet again in a month.