Las Vegas searched by Americans 1.9 million times annually for vacation, study shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a recent study, Las Vegas ranks the top travel destination for Americans according to Google searches.

Family Destinations Guide examined Google search data to discover which major U.S. city each state, "wants to spend their summer vacation based on the annual search volume for vacation-related terms across each state."

The study ranks Las Vegas officially the most poplar vacation in America, especially for West states.

New York City follows Las Vegas and then Miami comes in third. San Diego and Chicago finish off the top 5 of the list.

Individuals in California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota and Utah searched Las Vegas the most for vacation.

“With summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time for Americans to start planning their summer vacations and this research provides a valuable guide into where each state wants to vacation to the most this summer," said a spokesperson with Family Destinations Guide.

According to the study, Americans searched for words associated with "Las Vegas" and "vacation" 1.9 million times annually.

New York City falls second with 1.4 million searches.