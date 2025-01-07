Las Vegas responders use drones to rescue teen stranded on Lone Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some incredible video showing a rescue on Lone Mountain was released by Las Vegas Metro police on Monday.

On the department's X account, it shows how they used drones to locate a 17-year-old hiker who was stranded on a large ledge on the mountain's east side over the weekend.

Drone video shows how responders rescue stranded teen on Lone Mountain

The rescue was a joint effort between Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire Department, utilizing a "Drones as a First Responder" (DFR) unit.

LVMPD's drones have powerful spotlights that lit up the scene for four hours.

The teen was reunited with his family without any injuries.