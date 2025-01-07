LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some incredible video showing a rescue on Lone Mountain was released by Las Vegas Metro police on Monday.
On the department's X account, it shows how they used drones to locate a 17-year-old hiker who was stranded on a large ledge on the mountain's east side over the weekend.
Drone video shows how responders rescue stranded teen on Lone Mountain
The rescue was a joint effort between Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire Department, utilizing a "Drones as a First Responder" (DFR) unit.
LVMPD's drones have powerful spotlights that lit up the scene for four hours.
The teen was reunited with his family without any injuries.
Positively Las Vegas on Channel 13
The future is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
New CCSD trustees are sworn in, take oaths of office at special board meeting
Las Vegas responders use drones to rescue teen stranded on Lone Mountain
Local WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor at 102 years old
How the legacy continues for the California Hotel and Casino 50 years later
First Friday Kicks Off 2025 With Expanded Celebration, 'It’s Possible' Theme
Ringing in 2025 on a 100-year-old locomotive steam engine
Vegas Stronger Champion: Volunteer Clara Blackwell helps Las Vegas seniors
Clark County hosts Menorah lighting ceremony celebrating sixth night of Hanukkah
Community shows support to Majestic Repertory Theater after Christmas Eve break-in