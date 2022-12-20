Las Vegas residents take advantage of Amazon's same-day shipping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christmas is only days away. If you haven’t ordered the perfect present, you still have time to make it by Christmas day December 25th thanks to Amazon’s same shipping.

"I feel a lot better this time around, especially with Amazon's same-day shipping, beautiful," said Las Vegas resident Rafael Reyes.

Reyes says he's a huge procrastinator when it comes to doing his holiday shopping.

"Mainly because of my work schedule."

He says he prefers to shop online and skip the hectic lines at stores, but even with the convenience of online shopping, he sometimes waits too long and misses shipping deadlines. But this holiday season, Amazon's same-day shipping is saving him.

"If you’re like myself and don't have the time and don't like going out to public places to buy and you don't want to wait in line, why not," Reyes said.

Placing an online order and getting it delivered the same day is a service Amazon has been able to do for customers in the Las Vegas area thanks to its valley facility located next to I-15 and Blue Diamond Road.

Amazon Operating Manager, Brian Mangano gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the nearly 200-thousand-square-foot warehouse. It opened a year ago and has since quadrupled its operations.

"Las Vegas always has something going on this exciting city. In this type of city, you can order stuff while you're on the go at any time of the day," said Mangano.

The facility is one of 34 across the country. It manages 600,000 packages a day. That number goes up by the hundreds of thousands during the holidays.

"Since January we've been preparing for this, this is our Superbowl."

Mangano says in order to ensure packages get delivered on time, Amazon went on a hiring spree.

"Over the last 6 weeks, we hired hundreds of people"

Reyes says he's just happy he can shop until the last minute shopping earlier next year.