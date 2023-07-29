Las Vegas residents say their dogs died after air conditioning broke in their rental homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas renters said the extreme temperatures from the most recent heat wave caused their dogs to die. The two residents said their air conditioning units failed, leaving them unsure what to do.

At Kimberly Brooks' house in the west valley, several fans are circulating air, and the blinds are covered by cloth to prevent light from penetrating through the windows.

The thermostat’s temperature on Thursday read 99 degrees. Brooks said her air conditioning unit has been broken since July 18 — and almost a week later, her English bulldog, Tyson, passed away.

“I lost my dog because of this,” said Brooks. “I tried to get him to an air conditioning. He was breathing heavy and throwing up. Then, he passed away.”

Channel 13 soon learned Brooks wasn't the only one.

Shantice Hart, a personal chef who lives in the southwest valley, said air conditioning at their home was broken for more than two months.

“One of my dogs just died,” Hart said. “I was out on a hike and he was just laying on the carpet.”

Hart also raises three children and has another dog at the property that she is currently boarding.

“There’s no way I should be paying extremely high rent and basically live in a place that’s inhumane,” Hart said.

Both Brooks and Hart said they wanted to prevent their dogs’ deaths but could not find a way to merge the high cost of keeping their pets cool with their already tight budgets.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Brooks. “I have to board my other dogs. I spent over $1,000 trying to keep everything cool.”

According to Nevada Legal Services, air conditioning may be considered essential if the lease requires the landlord to provide it.

Channel 13 reviewed both renters' lease agreements.

Brooks’ agreement reads in part: “Landlord shall be responsible for major repairs including repairs to heating or air conditioning systems.”

Hart's lease agreement includes similar language, reading in part: “Landlord shall be responsible for all systems including heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical and sewer lines.”

Channel 13 also reached out to property management for both renters.

Brooks' property manager, Invitation Homes, sent the following statement Friday morning:

“We are steadfastly committed to providing outstanding service to our residents. Specific to this maintenance issue, we are working to repair our resident’s air conditioning; in fact, we have an HVAC specialist onsite today to solve the problem. It’s our goal to repair all maintenance issues in a timely manner; unfortunately, the excessive heat being felt across the nation is causing a severe backup for HVAC specialists, and they are tough to schedule. As is our custom in situations such as this, we offered our resident a voucher to stay in a hotel until her AC is fixed. We will continue to work with our resident to resolve her concerns.”

Americana Property Management, the property management for Hart, said all repairs were complete on Friday. Hart confirmed her air conditioning was fixed.

But both renters wish their pets were still alive.

“I'm used to seeing my dog running around,” Brooks said.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

With more and more Southern Nevada renters reaching out to Channel 13 for help with air conditioning issues, we asked the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada about tenants' rights in these cases.

Consumer rights attorney Nicholas Haley explained what to do when your air conditioning goes out.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: What to do when your air conditioning goes out and no one will help

A local veterinarian also offered some advice to keep pets safe during triple-digit temperatures. While all dogs are different, she says there are reactions to the heat you can look out for.

If you notice your pet's gums turn red, they're salivating too much, or they seem lethargic, you're advised to seek medical attention.

BE PREPARED: Keeping dogs safe in Southern Nevada heat