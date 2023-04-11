Las Vegas residents have mixed feelings about McDonald's automated system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From placing orders to delivering food, new fully automated machinery at McDonald's restaurants can do it all. However -- it's a mixed bag when it comes to how locals feel about these changes.

If you plan on visiting the McDonald’s restaurant on Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards you’ll see fewer faces and more technology.

The fast-food giant has been testing innovations that don’t require human beings. Recently McDonald’s opened its first-ever fully automated restaurant outside Fort Worth, Texas. The restaurant features an "Order Ahead Lane" where customers can receive their orders by conveyor belts. In a news release, the chain said the concept of the restaurant is designed for customers on the go.

“Convenience wise especially with the app compatibility, it's very easy to make your order and quickly go in and out," said McDonald's customer, Mateo Granados.

However, not everyone is a fan.

“I can’t see things going right all the time with them, but the problem is when things don’t go right if it’s fully automated, who do you go to?,” said another McDonald's customer, Joseph Perrtotti.

“It’s not going to be perfect, but you get that in both circumstances," said Granados.

Customers aren’t the only ones with concerns, so do employees. Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, Ted Pappageorge, says the technology could be a threat to fast food employees.

“Well it's about job security, at the end of the day you can win great wages and benefits, but if you’re not able to keep the job to keep those wages and benefits - it's meaningless,” said Pappageorge.

The only fully automated restaurant can be found in Texas, but McDonald's says they’re excited to test new ideas and innovations around the world.