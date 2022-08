Las Vegas resident wins nearly $125k at Rampart Casino

Rampart Casino

Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After one person won over $55,000 at Rampart Casino on Friday, another local won big. Andrew won $123,107 playing the Pai Gow Poker Progressive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.