Las Vegas Rescue Mission set to giveaway thousands of gifts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission will hold its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event for needy children on Saturday, December 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd N.

During this year's event, the Mission expects to distribute over 4,000 free items to children and teenagers of all ages.

The event is completely free and open to the public. Families that receive presents can expect a choir, DJ/music, a clothing/blanket giveaway, and other activities. While supplies remain, the Mission will give out at least one toy per child/teen; an adult must accompany each child/teen.

According to a release, Perla Gumm and Mongos Hood, who both collect toys from the community in the build-up to the event, make the Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway possible. Below are details for various toy drives.

The Mongos Hood “Keiki” Toy Drive Event – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 3. Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139. The event will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, crafts, and more.

– 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 3. Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139. The event will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, crafts, and more. Perla “Perlie Clause” Gumm Toy Drive – accepting new, unwrapped toys for children/teens all ages, from November 28 until December 11. Optic Gallery Family Eye Care, 7290 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #160, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

– accepting new, unwrapped toys for children/teens all ages, from November 28 until December 11. Optic Gallery Family Eye Care, 7290 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #160, Las Vegas, NV 89113. Las Vegas Rescue Mission – accepting new, unwrapped toys for children/teens of all ages from now until December 16. 480 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

The Mission requests that the community provide things for children and teenagers of all ages that do not exceed $25 worth per item, such as Legos, dolls, board games, headphones, plush toys, action figures, or gift cards.