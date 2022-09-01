Watch Now
Las Vegas ranked 4th in 'rudest city in America' survey

Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 15:59:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey conducted by the website Preply.

Philadelphia was ranked as the No. 1 rudest city, followed by Memphis and New York, while Las Vegas' average rudeness score at 5.98 on a scale of one to 10.

Locals who were surveyed say that people who move here tend to be ruder than people who grew up here, as they often do not acknowledge strangers. Residents also cited the complaint that people “lack personal hygiene.”

The most polite cities on the list include Austin, TX (3.91), San Diego, CA (4.17), and Fort Worth, TX (4.20).

