Las Vegas Raiders fans host a tailgate food giveaway to combat food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Feeding America, one in nine Nevadans face hunger every day.

On Sunday, a group of Raiders fans gathered together to put together a 'Tailgate with a Twist'.

Together they were able to give away thousands of dollars worth of food to the Las Vegas community and to anyone in need of groceries.

“There's so many people out here struggling and proud," said Rosalind Jamerson, one of the three organizers, "and [they] don’t want to ask for things, but we want to let them know we’re here for them.”

Jamerson, along with Brian Harris and Rodney Smith, we're able to give away nearly $1 million worth of food on Sunday to anyone who showed up.

This is an initiative they say they will continue to do until the food runs out.

“A lot of people are food insecure today," said Smith, "and we have access to food and we want to share with those who might not have a meal for tonight.”

Harris says more plans for events just like the tailgate held Sunday will be coming soon.

Stay with KTNV on-air and online for updates.