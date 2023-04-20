Las Vegas property owners with septic systems concerned over proposed bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to conserve more water, Nevada lawmakers have proposed Assembly Bill 220, which could force homeowners with septic tanks to pay to convert to a municipal sewer.

On Wednesday, hundreds of valley residents voiced their concerns about the bill.

"If they want me to take two septic tanks out of my house, let them pay for it," said a Las Vegas resident against the bill.

Bronson Mack, the Outreach Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said this bill is another way to conserve water in the valley.

"This is all a matter of increasing our water efficiency. All the water that is used in a septic system is consumed whereas the water that goes into a sanitary sewer system gets recycled and returned back to Lake Mead and we're just looking to maximize our water resources," Mack said.

The bill prohibits new septic tanks anywhere Colorado River water resources are used to help alleviate problems with the endangered river. The Southern Nevada Health District will prioritize properties with septic tanks that are adjacent to the sewer system. They would be required to convert first starting at 20 feet to 400 feet.

Brigitte Solvie said even though her property is more than 400 feet from a sewer line, she fears new development.

"We designed our house to connect to sewer lines but still it going to be a huge expense," Solvie said.

The bill will require the conversion program to fund 85% of the connection costs, which will be funded by the SNHD.

The deadline for properties varies depending on how close you are to the sewer system.

SNHD aims to finish the conversions by 2054.