LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are coordinating with the Anti-Defamation League to increase patrols in the Las Vegas valley after Saturday's shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed its working with the Jewish organization to increase patrols as a precaution.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said as of Saturday evening there were no known threats to Las Vegas Synagogues.