Las Vegas police respond to stabbing, barricade situation on Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police were dealing with a barricade situation in the central part of town that started Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. with reports of a stabbing.

Officers say a person was stabbed but had non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. Additionally, a person then barricaded themselves inside a property at that location.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were continuing to work the situation as of 12:15 p.m.

Police updated the situation just before 12:45 p.m. saying the barricaded man was taken into custody.