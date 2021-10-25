Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police respond to stabbing, barricade situation on Tropicana Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd.jpeg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 18:13:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police were dealing with a barricade situation in the central part of town that started Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. with reports of a stabbing.

Officers say a person was stabbed but had non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. Additionally, a person then barricaded themselves inside a property at that location.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were continuing to work the situation as of 12:15 p.m.

Police updated the situation just before 12:45 p.m. saying the barricaded man was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH