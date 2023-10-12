Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police trying to make contact with barricaded, armed subject in Spring Valley

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:10:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at a barricade Wednesday evening in the Spring Valley area.

Police said they responded to a call about a person with a gun around 2:11 p.m. near the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive. This is near Twain Avenue between Tenaya Way and S. Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said responding officers tried to make contact with the subject, who barricaded himself inside his residence. SWAT and crisis negotiators are now responding.

"Officers are conducting evacuations of surrounding residences as a precaution," police said. "Please avoid the area at this time."

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH