Las Vegas police trying to make contact with barricaded, armed subject in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at a barricade Wednesday evening in the Spring Valley area.

Police said they responded to a call about a person with a gun around 2:11 p.m. near the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive. This is near Twain Avenue between Tenaya Way and S. Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said responding officers tried to make contact with the subject, who barricaded himself inside his residence. SWAT and crisis negotiators are now responding.

"Officers are conducting evacuations of surrounding residences as a precaution," police said. "Please avoid the area at this time."

