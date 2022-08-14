Las Vegas police took man hiding underneath semi truck with handgun to detention center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a man was transported to the Clark County Detention Center Sunday morning after they deescalated a situation where he was hiding under a semi truck with a handgun.

Police said the time of call was around 7:50 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

"Officers were investigating a suicidal male in the area who was believed to have been armed with a handgun," Lt. Boxler said. "Officers located the male hiding underneath a parked semi truck on Grand Canyon and Sahara where we successfully de-escalated the situation and took the male into custody without incident. "

Roads near the intersection have been reopened according to police.