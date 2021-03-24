Menu

Las Vegas police discuss child drownings and pool safety

<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: -webkit-standard; font-size: medium;">Families head to pools, lakes and the ocean every summer, even though an alarming number of children can't swim, and even good swimmers can drown in less than a minute. Knowing these things can help keep your family safe.</span></p>
The sobering reason parents should never take a book to the pool or beach
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 18:22:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Special Victims Section Lt. Dave Valenta discussed recent child drownings and pool safety today.

Valenta said that 2 children have drowned already in LVMPD's jurisdiction
this year.

Police reminded parents during the press conference of the A, B, C and Ds of water and pool safety.

  • A - Adult Supervision
  • B - Barriers or safety fence
  • C - Classes to teach kids how to swim / CPR classes
  • D - Devices - safety vests and floatation devices

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

En Espanol:

