Las Vegas police discuss child drownings and pool safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Special Victims Section Lt. Dave Valenta discussed recent child drownings and pool safety today.

Valenta said that 2 children have drowned already in LVMPD's jurisdiction

this year.

Police reminded parents during the press conference of the A, B, C and Ds of water and pool safety.

A - Adult Supervision

B - Barriers or safety fence

C - Classes to teach kids how to swim / CPR classes

D - Devices - safety vests and floatation devices

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

En Espanol:

