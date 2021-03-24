Las Vegas police discuss child drownings and pool safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Special Victims Section Lt. Dave Valenta discussed recent child drownings and pool safety today.
Valenta said that 2 children have drowned already in LVMPD's jurisdiction
this year.
Police reminded parents during the press conference of the A, B, C and Ds of water and pool safety.
- A - Adult Supervision
- B - Barriers or safety fence
- C - Classes to teach kids how to swim / CPR classes
- D - Devices - safety vests and floatation devices
WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
En Espanol: