Las Vegas police to address public on Formula 1 safety plan

This comes as we are eight days away from the big race.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just seven days away from the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In an effort to be fully prepared for a smooth race weekend, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is addressing the public with their plans on how to keep you safe.

LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman William McCurdy II and Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft will be speaking at a press conference about the city's preparations for the upcoming race held Nov. 20 through Nov. 23.

