Las Vegas police, SWAT in standoff with armed man near east valley

Posted at 9:55 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 00:55:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received reports of a man armed with a gun and threatening people Tuesday night near the east valley.

Police said the reports came in around 7:45 p.m. Officers responded and were dispatched to the 3000 block of E. Tropicana Avenue intersecting McLeod Drive.

According to information sent to KTNV, officers were not able to take the man into custody safely, SWAT also responded.

There are closures in the area, police said Tropicana Avenue east and west are shut down, also the area from Tropicana Avenue to Key Largo Drive is shut down.

"Several businesses are closed until the conclusion of the event," police said.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

