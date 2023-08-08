Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police: Stabbing near Steele Elementary School appears to be road rage

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
LVMPD - Stabbing at Steele Elementary School appears to be road rage 3.png
LVMPD - Stabbing at Steele Elementary School appears to be road rage 1.png
LVMPD - Stabbing at Steele Elementary School appears to be road rage 2.png
Steele Elementary School.png
Posted at 7:18 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 23:10:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have confirmed a man was stabbed near Steele Elementary School after an apparent road rage incident around 3:30 p.m.

According to LVMPD, a woman stabbed the man at a park near the school before fleeing the area. She eventually returned when officers called her.

She is in jail as the man who was stabbed recovers in the hospital, police say he is in stable condition.

He returned to the school after being stabbed and was then transferred to the hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what exactly lead to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH