Las Vegas police seek missing man last seen on Mount Charleston, possibly hitchhiking in the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen on Mount Charleston on Nov. 3 and might be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of help.

Detectives believe 42-year-old Rocco Rinella may have been hitchhiking in the area.

He was last seen wearing a grey or black long sleeve cotton shirt, tight-fitting jeans with designs on back pockets and has tribal tattoos on his arms.

Police say Rinella also has disfigured ears, cauliflower ears.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

