Las Vegas police seek missing man in 50s, possibly in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help from the public finding a missing 58-year-old man who they consider endangered.

Dale Hughes was last seen on Saturday around 8 a.m. near the 5500 block of West Duncan Drive, not far from Rancho Drive and Gowan Road in Las Vegas.

Police say Hughes is known to frequent the downtown area.

He is described by authorities as being around six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair with a "groomed beard."

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding DALE HUGHES and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.



