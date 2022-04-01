Las Vegas Police seek missing, endangered woman last seen on March 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are working to locate Allison Czech, who was last seen on March 5. She is missing and may be in "severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," officials said in a press release on Thursday.

Czech was last seen at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the 323 block of North Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.

She was wearing a blue and white Detroit Tigers jacket at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Czech stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials asked that hospitals check their registries for Czech and report back if she is on them.

Anyone with information about Czech or her whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.