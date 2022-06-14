Las Vegas police seek missing, endangered 62-year-old man last seen in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public's help to locate a 62-year-old man who was reported missing and "may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention."

James Farbridge-Curry was last seen on Monday at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street in northwest Las Vegas, in the area of Grand Canyon Drive and Dorrell Lane.

Police cautioned anyone who sees Farbridge-Curry not to approach him, but to contact officers instead.

Farbridge-Curry stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 (during business hours) or call the department's main line at 702-828-3111.