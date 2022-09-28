Watch Now
Las Vegas police seek information about unidentified man in hospital

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 13:00:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for public assistance in identifying an unidentified person that is currently in a local hospital.

Police say the subject was found in a local park in the Las Vegas area on Aug. 10.

He is described as being a 22-year-old male, 5’5” weighing around 149 lbs, with dark brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on who this subject is, is encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, and reference event #220800088332.

