Las Vegas police searching for SUV possibly connected to overnight fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run.

Around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, a hit-and-run happened on East Harmon Avenue west of Paradise Road.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a person was crossing Harmon outside of marked crosswalk when a dark-colored SUV hit them. The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled the area, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, were they were ultimately pronounced dead from their injuries.

Anyone with information about this event or who recognizes the SUV should call LVMPD at 702-828-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.