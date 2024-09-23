Las Vegas police searching for missing man last heard from over two weeks ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a missing man last heard from over two weeks ago.

Luis Antonio Vargas Jr. was last contacted on Sept. 4 around midnight in the 5700 block of E. Tropicana Avenue.

The 26-year-old man is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

All hospitals have been asked to check their registries.

Anyone with information on Vargas' whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.