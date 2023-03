LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help in locating 45-year-old Mauricio Tinos Wednesday night.

Police said Tinos may have been in severe, emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Tinos was last seen Wednesday around 3 p.m. in an "unknown area" of Las Vegas according to police.

Police later provided an update later Wednesday night that they have located Tinos.