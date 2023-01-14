Las Vegas police searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in southwestern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges who was last seen in the southwestern valley on Saturday.

LVMPD's Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Lanaiyah, who police say might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Lanaiyah was last seen at approximately 1118 hours near the 8900 block of W. Russell Las Vegas, Nevada. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red and plaid pajamas, with no shoes and no socks.

Anyone with information regarding Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.