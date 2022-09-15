Las Vegas police search for three people after a robbery on East Karen Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who were involved in a robbery in the 1300 block of E. Karen Avenue on September 11.

Police say that two men and one woman were involved in the robbery. The first man is described as a Black male, thin build with short dark hair, with a beard, and mustache, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an unknown design, black basketball-type shorts, and black shoes.

The second man is described as a Black male, thin to medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt with the Rug Rats logo, black pants, and red shoes.

LVMPD describes the woman as a Black female, with long braids pulled into a bun, thin build, last seen wearing a black sports bra with a Wendy’s t-shirt over her head, black leggings, and black crocs type shoes.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Patrol Investigations Section at (702) 828-8639 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.