Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say is carrying a dangerous weapon.

LVMPD tweeted a video earlier today about 19-year-old Frederick Cotton.

WANTED

Do you know where Frederick Cotton is located? He's a wanted for:



Carry concealed dangerous weapon

Possess gun with altered/removed serial number

Traffic offenses



Have info? Tips may be eligible for cash



📲 @CrimeStoppersNV

☎ 702-385-5555

✅ https://t.co/qfRchiU47O pic.twitter.com/1xV8jECDtJ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 10, 2022

Las Vegas police say he is wanted for carrying a dangerous weapon as well as several traffic offenses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact crime stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

A cash reward may be available for tips leading to his arrest.