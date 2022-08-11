Watch Now
Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'

Las Vegas police are searching for a teenager they say is carrying a dangerous weapon and urge the public to reach out with any relevant information.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 21:57:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say is carrying a dangerous weapon.

LVMPD tweeted a video earlier today about 19-year-old Frederick Cotton.

Las Vegas police say he is wanted for carrying a dangerous weapon as well as several traffic offenses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact crime stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

A cash reward may be available for tips leading to his arrest.

