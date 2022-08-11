Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say is carrying a dangerous weapon.
LVMPD tweeted a video earlier today about 19-year-old Frederick Cotton.
WANTED— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 10, 2022
Las Vegas police say he is wanted for carrying a dangerous weapon as well as several traffic offenses.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact crime stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
A cash reward may be available for tips leading to his arrest.