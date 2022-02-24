Las Vegas police search for missing man, possibly in 'severe emotional distress'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for Raul Quintero, a missing 32-year-old man who may be in "severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," they said on Wednesday.

Quintero was last seen Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. near the 3600 block of Sunset Road (west of Interstate 15, between Valley View Boulevard and Dean Martin Drive).

He is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Quintero was reportedly last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and driving a dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Nevada Veteran plate no. D212. The truck has a rifle sticker on the rear driver's side window, police said.

LVMPD Las Vegas police are searching for Raul Quintero, 32, who is missing and may be in emotional distress, they said on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Police shared this photo of Quintero's truck, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone who sees Quintero is asked to contact police, but not to approach him. Police cautioned that he may be armed.

Those who believe they've seen Quintero or who has information about his whereabouts can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons detail at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.