Las Vegas police search for missing, endangered adult

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman.

Police say Erin Donnellan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Donnellan was last seen on Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue (in the area of Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue).

She was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Skechers shoes with a white stripe, and glasses.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries and notify police if Donnellan is on them.

Anyone who's seen Donnellan or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Metro police at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.