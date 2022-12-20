Las Vegas police search for missing 79-year-old, also known be in Arizona

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Gerald Makela.

Police say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Makela was last seen on December 14 in Laughlin, Nevada. Makela is also known to frequent Bullhead City, Arizona. He also drives a blue 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis with an Arizona temp plate of 1E29385 according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Gerald makela and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.