Las Vegas Police search for missing 51-year-old woman last seen in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday in the southern valley.

Police say Alice San was last seen in the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 11:00 p.m. Additionally, she might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Alice San was last seen wearing a purple shirt, dark pants and black dress boots. As shown in the pictures provided by LVMPD, Alice San had a travel bag with her that is black in color with a floral print.

Anyone with information regarding Alice San and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.