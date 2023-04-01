Las Vegas Police search for missing 11-year-old last seen in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 11-year-old Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, who was last seen in the southwest valley.

According to police, she was last seen on Friday at approximately 10:00 p.m. near the 7400 block of W. Russell Road in Las Vegas.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and is described as having brown eyes and blue hair. She is also reported to have a scratch on the left side of her face.

Anyone with information regarding Aaliyah Allen-Murdock and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.